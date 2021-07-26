iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

CMF opened at $62.86 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

