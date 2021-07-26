iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $146,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after acquiring an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

