iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $284.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

