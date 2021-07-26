iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lowered by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,790,000 after buying an additional 686,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. 3,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

