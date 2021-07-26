iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $88,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.