Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.7% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

