Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.40% of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA ERSX opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19. ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

