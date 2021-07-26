Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 537,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

