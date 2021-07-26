Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAAU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.