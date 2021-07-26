Jane Street Group LLC Sells 320,495 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

