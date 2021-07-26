Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cannae by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

