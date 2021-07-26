Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,520 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

