Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 55,933 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $47,812,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 561,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

