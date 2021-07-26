Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $120.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

