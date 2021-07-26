Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.53% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 175,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM opened at $23.44 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.