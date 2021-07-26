Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,819 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHS opened at $152.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

