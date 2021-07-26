Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the lowest is $2.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $20.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.88.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $107.59 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

