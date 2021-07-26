Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

FITB stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,028,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.