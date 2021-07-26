Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to “Hold”

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

REMYY opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

