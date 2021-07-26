Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $54.24. 549,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

