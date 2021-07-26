Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $29.33 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 17.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,911. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.