Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

