Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

