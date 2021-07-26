Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $243.14. 57,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

