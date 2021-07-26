Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $20,657,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $26.94. 295,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,077,270. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

