JMP Securities Begins Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

