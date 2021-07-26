JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.70” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €13.70 ($16.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.22. The firm has a market cap of $868.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.92. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

