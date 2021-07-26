JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) a $38.25 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.