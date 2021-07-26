JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of DSP Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DSP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 million, a PE ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

