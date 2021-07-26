JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.44.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$61.31. 436,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,273. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$278,637.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

