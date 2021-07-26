JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.