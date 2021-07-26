JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDU. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.18.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.