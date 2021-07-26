JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDU. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

