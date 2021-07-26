JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,176 Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Enochian Biosciences worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $4.93 on Monday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

