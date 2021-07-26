JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

