JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

