Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,400 ($83.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £403.97 million and a PE ratio of 49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,095.29. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

