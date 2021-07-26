Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.43. 203,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.