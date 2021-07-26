Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up to $114.88

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.88, but opened at $118.69. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $117.16, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

