Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

