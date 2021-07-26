KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $33.80

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $26.48. KE shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 277,251 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

