Kennicott Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,675.36 price target (down previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,164.95.

Amazon.com stock traded up $45.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,701.66. 76,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

