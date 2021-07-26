KeyCorp Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $11.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

NYSE DHI opened at $93.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

