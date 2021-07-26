KeyCorp Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $310.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.