KeyCorp Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 682,274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.