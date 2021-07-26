Kilroy Realty (KRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

