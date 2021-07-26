Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $733.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

