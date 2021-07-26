Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

