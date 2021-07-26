Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at National Bankshares

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$163.78 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$200.50.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$164.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 547.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.19.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

