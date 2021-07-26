Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $57.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.14.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

