Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.260-1.340 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $19.38 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

